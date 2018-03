The United States say new air defense systems which Turkey is going to buy from Russia may cause problems in including these systems in joint NATO air defense system.

Though, earlier when NATO was expanding to the East, the Greece’s ‘Tors’, Russia/Soviet C-300 systems in Bulgaria and Slovakia, and other weapons systems were effectively included in NATO joint system with no problems.

So, this Trump’s administration’s statement looks like another attempt of Washington to press on its ally Ankara.