ERDOGAN: TSK READY TO ENTER AFRIN, THEN MOVE TO MANBIJ

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish forces and militants supported by TSK had surrounded the city of Afrin and were prepared to enter it at any moment.

He also noted that at least 3,171 PKK/YPG fighters have been “neutralized” in Afrin since the start of Operation Olive Branch, and a total of 506 square miles have been taken under control.

“We are in Afrin today, tomorrow we will be in Manbij. The next day we will ensure that terrorists are cleared from the east of the Euphrates (River) till the Iraqi border,” Erdogan said.

“Then we will ensure security there and send our (displaced) brothers of Afrin back to their homes,” the Turkish leader added.