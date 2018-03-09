MILITANTS IN EASTERN GHOUTA FABRICATING CHEMICAL WEAPONS: SOURCES

/ 11 hours ago March 9, 2018

 

zx

Informed sources on Thursday said that terrorist groups’ tales of the use of chemical weapons have appeared again in the Eastern Ghouta, coinciding with Washington and Paris’ feverish attempts at the United Nations Security Council to target Syria.

In light of the accelerated collapses in the ranks of terrorists due to the victories of the Syrian army and citizens in the Ghouta raising of the national flag to announce their support of the state, the fabrications and accusations appeared again to defame Syrian citizens in the Ghouta and demand Western interference, the sources said.

On Wednesday, the U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting at the request of France and Britain on the situation in Syria. At the end of the meeting a press statement was released calling for the implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2401.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s