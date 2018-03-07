US ESTABLISH NEW MILITARY BASE IN DEIR EZZOR

US-backed SDF units keep on fortifying positions along the Euphrates river with the help of their American allies.

A large number of construction machinery was spotted in the area where the Kurdish-led forces create new positions.

According to the sources, the US military has established a new base near Harijiyeh on the bank of Habur river in Deir Ezzor province. Also a number of MLRS units have been redeployed closer to Koniko and Omar oilfields.

No precise information on the number of US soldiers and their armament.