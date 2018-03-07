SYRIA TO BEGIN EXPORTING PHOSPHATES TO EUROPE

Syrian authorities have announced that the country will begin to export phosphates to the European market.

According to Ghassan Khalil, head of the State Company for Phosphates, the company has resumed production of phosphate in Khanifis and in mines south of Palmyra city, with 200 thousand tons being produced every month. He added that the company expects to produce 3,5-5 million tons by the end of 2018.

The production has been resumed after the Syrian troops managed to liberate the area from ISIS terrorists last May. The Khanifis phosphate mines are considered the largest in Syria.