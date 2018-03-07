OVER 50 CIVILIANS KILLED IN IDLIB

Clashes between rival militant groups in Idlib province lead to civilian casualties.

According to the source, at least 50 civilians and over 220 militants were killed in two weeks because of clashes between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Jabhat Tahrir Suriya (JTS) groups in Maarrat al-Nu’man town located in 33 km to the South of Idlib city.

Local residents were reportedly killed in artillery attacks from both sides. The source claims militant groups shell each other with thermal missiles.

The reports also say HTS has lost 132 its terrorists, while two JTS factions Ahrar al-Sham and Nour al-Din al-Zenki have lost 91 militants.