OPPOSITION URGES TURKISH TROOPS TO ENTER HAMA PROVINCE

The so-called local councils active in the areas of Hama province controlled by the opposition have issued a plea to Turkey, asking to deploy troops into the area.

The joint statement, published on Wednesday, March 7th, states that the Turkish government must send troop to Hama province and the areas adjacent to Qalaat al-Mudiq in particular. The statement claims that Russia is currently attempting to force a ceasefire deal upon the local citizens despite the area being included into the de-escalation zones agreement.

Previously it was reported that a ceasefire deal in Hama had been discussed during secret negotiations brokered by Russian representatives. The deal reportedly enabled the militants to evacuate from Sahl al-Ghab and the region between Qalaat al-Madiq and Khan Shaykhon in exchange for handing over power to local civic authorities.

In recent weeks, the security situation in Hama province has rapidly deteriorated as clashed erupted between Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Jabhat Tahrir Souria (JTS), a newly formed alliance of Ahrar al-Sham and Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki. Althouth HTS has suffered several defeats in Hama and Idlib provinces, it later managed to recapture some areas in Aleppo.

In turn, JTS has reportedly started to attract other factions in the alliance. According to the reports, Jaysh al-Nasr, Jaysh al-Izzah, Jaysh al-Thani (2nd Army) and Jaysh al-Nukhba are planning to join the operation room with JTS in Hama province.