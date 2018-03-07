KURDS MOVE FROM DEIR EZZOR TO AFRIN, LEAVE U.S. IN TROUBLE

The decision of Washington’s ‘allied’ Kurdish forces to move from Deir Ezzor province to the Afrin, where Turkish army and Ankara-supported anti-government forces conduct Operation Olive Branch, left the United States with no effective allies in the East of Syria.

Experts say the Arabic tribes who fight against ISIS and SAA along with the Kurdish units, are not so effective in combat. The Kurds are interested in protecting their territories from Turkey’s aggression so they’ve obviously decided to leave the Arabs fight the Arabs in Deir Ezzor.

At the same time, NATO allies – Turkey and the USA – are now at odds as the Kurds ruin the plans of both countries.