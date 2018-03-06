SIX OPPOSITION FACTION TO UNITE IN WEST HAMA

Six opposition factions, including Ahrar al-Sham and Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki from recently formed Jabhat Tahrir Souria alliance are about to form a common operation room in west Hama, local sources reported.

According to the reports, Jaysh al-Nasr, Jaysh al-Izzah, Jaysh al-Thani (2nd Army) and Jaysh al-Nukhba are planning to join the operation room.

Abu Umar, Ahrar al-Sham field commander in Hama province claimed that the preparations for the creation of the unified command are already under way.

“We will soon announce the creation of the operation room,” he said.

Previously it was reported that a ceasefire deal in Hama had been discussed during secret negotiations brokered by Russian representatives. The deal reportedly enabled the militants to evacuate from Sahl al-Ghab and the region between Qalaat al-Madiq and Khan Shaykhon in eschange for handing over power to local civic authorities.

The creation of the new operation room is likely to strengthen the position of Jabhat Tahrir Souria and increase pressure on its main rival, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). In recent weeks, HTS has suffered several defeats in Hama and Idlib provinces, but later managed to recapture some areas in Aleppo.