SIX OPPOSITION FACTION TO UNITE IN WEST HAMA

/ 16 hours ago March 6, 2018

0011.jpg

Six opposition factions, including Ahrar al-Sham and Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki from recently formed Jabhat Tahrir Souria alliance are about to form a common operation room in west Hama, local sources reported.

According to the reports, Jaysh al-Nasr, Jaysh al-Izzah, Jaysh al-Thani (2nd Army) and Jaysh al-Nukhba are planning to join the operation room.

Abu Umar, Ahrar al-Sham field commander in Hama province claimed that the preparations for the creation of the unified command are already under way.

“We will soon announce the creation of the operation room,” he said.

Previously it was reported that a ceasefire deal in Hama had been discussed during secret negotiations brokered by Russian representatives. The deal reportedly enabled the militants to evacuate from Sahl al-Ghab and the region between Qalaat al-Madiq and Khan Shaykhon in eschange for handing over power to local civic authorities.

The creation of the new operation room is likely to strengthen the position of Jabhat Tahrir Souria and increase pressure on its main rival, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). In recent weeks, HTS has suffered several defeats in Hama and Idlib provinces, but later managed to recapture some areas in Aleppo.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s