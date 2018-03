Large parts of the ISIS convoy that left Raqqa ended up in Hajin and Garanij towns of Deir Ezzor province.

The photos were reportedly taken on December 3, 2017.

The images show scores of ISIS vehicles moving from Raqqa province to Deir Ezzor, where they arrived in Hajin and Gharanij towns to possibly fight against the SAA.

This territory is an area of responsibility of the US and its allies. It must therefore be assumed that there are secret deals between the US and the terror group.