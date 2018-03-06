SAA ONE STEP FROM CUTTING THROUGH MILITANTS’ DEFENCES IN EASTERN GHOUTA

The Syrian troops have almost finished isolating Douma district from the so-called central sector of Eastern Ghouta, effectively dividing the opposition-held suburb of Damascus in half.

The government forces have recently liberated several areas, southeast of Harasta town, penetrating the defences of Ahrar al-Sham militants. It is expected that the Syrian army units will continue the offensive to completely encircle the militants remaining inside Harasta.

On other direction, the Syrian forces have substantially advanced on the eastern front and reached Al-Ashari farms, defeating Jaysh al-Islam militants.

Currently, Mudayra and Beit Sawa are the only two settlements the Syrian troops have to capture to unite in Eastern Ghouta, dividing the area in half.