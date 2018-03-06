PENTAGON: OPERATIONS AGAINST ISIS IN DEIR EZZOR ‘PAUSED’

The U.S.-backed ground operations against ISIS have been put on hold because Kurds who had spearheaded combat against the terrorists have shifted to a separate fight with Turkish forces.

Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway, said he could not offer an estimate of the number of Kurdish fighters who have left the Euphrates River Valley battlefield to join the fight against Turks in Afrin.

“They’re not fighting ISIS any more, and that basically meant that they’re not taking territory back from ISIS as quickly as they had been in the past,” Rankine-Galloway said.