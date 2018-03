Faylaq al Rahman does not want to leave Eastern Ghouta. This was announced on Tuesday by the official representative of the Faylaq Al Rahman group, Vail Alvan.

He said that “the withdrawal of militants, as occurred in the Syrian Aleppo in the winter of 2016, will not happen.”

On Monday, the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation in Syria expressed its readiness to guarantee a safe exit to militants and their families from Eastern Ghouta