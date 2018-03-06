DAMASCUS: 18 CIVILIANS KILLED AND INJURED IN MILITANTS SHELLING

/ 10 hours ago March 6, 2018

Militants have reportedly shelled several neighborhoods of Damascus killing and wounding civilians.

According to the source, at least 18 civilians were killed and injuring.

Two shells reportedly fell on al-Joura area in Bab Touma neighborhood, injuring two civilians including and causing material damages.

Militant groups also targeted Eish al-Warwar neighborhood with a shell which caused material damages.

According to the source, three civilians were killed, eight others were injured as a result of an attack with two shells on al-Siouf Square and Karm al-Smadi area in Jaramana.

Also two rocket shells landed in the surrounding of al-Raes Square and the entrance of Jaramana, leaving 5 civilians injured including a 15-year-old girl.

