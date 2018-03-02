FIRST SCHOOL OPENED AFTER RECONSTRUCTION IN ABU KAMAL

In the city of Abu Kamal, children have resumed their studies after the local authorities restored the first school since the liberation of the city from ISIS militants.

According to local sources, the Tishreen primary school located in the center of the city was rebuild after sustaining heavy damage from the shelling. More than 160 students have already begun their studies in the restored bulding under two teachers, both of whom are Abu Kamal residents.

During four years of ISIS control, the only educational facilities available to the local citizens were the terror group’s indoctrination centres, all other school being banned by the militants.