FIRST SCHOOL OPENED AFTER RECONSTRUCTION IN ABU KAMAL

/ 2 hours ago March 2, 2018

00.jpg

In the city of Abu Kamal, children have resumed their studies after the local authorities restored the first school since the liberation of the city from ISIS militants.

According to local sources, the Tishreen primary school located in the center of the city was rebuild after sustaining heavy damage from the shelling. More than 160 students have already begun their studies in the restored bulding under two teachers, both of whom are Abu Kamal residents.

During four years of ISIS control, the only educational facilities available to the local citizens were the terror group’s indoctrination centres, all other school being banned by the militants.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s