The US-led international coalition airstrikes led to a new massacre in Syria.

The coalition jets have carried out several air raids on al-Dashishah village located in the Southeast of Hasakah province near the border with Iraq.

Coalition jets targeted the town’s main market area.

According to the source, at least 30 civilians were killed in the airstrikes. A number of people was injured. The reports also say most of those killed or wounded are children and women.