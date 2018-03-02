CEASEFIRE IN HAMA NEGOTIATED IN A SECRET MEETING

Secret negotiations for a ceasefire deal in Hama province are currently under way, local sources reported.

According to the reports, Russian representatives met with the officials of local reconciliation committees of western and northern Hama in the provincial capital to discuss evacuation of the militants from Sahl al-Ghab and the region between Qalaat al-Madiq and Khan Shaykhon.

In exchange for safe exit, the militants are supposed to hand over power to civic authorities, who will receive full support of the Syrian government and Russia.

Several Free Syrian Army faction are present in the area, in addition to Jabhat Tahrir Souria, a recently formed alliance of Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki and Ahrar al-Sham. The opposition groups have not commented on the possible ceasefire deal yet.