SURVEY: RUSSIA CONTRIBUTED THE MOST TO SETTLEMENT OF THE SYRIAN CRISIS

A survey that has been recently conducted by Syrian activists in Latakia, Aleppo and Damascus to determine Syrians’ attitude towards the role of foreign countries and international organisations in the settlement of the Syrian conflict showed that Syrians welcome Russian efforts and oppose to the intervention of US and Western allies.

According to the preliminary results, the majority of the Syrian public holds a negative view about the actions of the US and their allies in the International Coalition. Turkey’s intervention has also received a largely negative assessment, while Russian efforts in the elimination of terrorism and improving the humanitarian situation have gained large popular support.

Link to Survey