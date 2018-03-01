SURVEY: RUSSIA CONTRIBUTED THE MOST TO SETTLEMENT OF THE SYRIAN CRISIS

/ 1 hour ago March 1, 2018

survey

A survey that has been recently conducted by Syrian activists in Latakia, Aleppo and Damascus to determine Syrians’ attitude towards the role of foreign countries and international organisations in the settlement of the Syrian conflict showed that Syrians welcome Russian efforts and oppose to the intervention of US and Western allies.

1

Survey results

According to the preliminary results, the majority of the Syrian public holds a negative view about the actions of the US and their allies in the International Coalition. Turkey’s intervention has also received a largely negative assessment, while Russian efforts in the elimination of terrorism and improving the humanitarian situation have gained large popular support.

Link to Survey

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s