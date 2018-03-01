SOURCES: MILITANTS CAPTURE CIVILIANS TRYING TO LEAVE EASTERN GHOUTA

Several families who were trying to leave Eastern Ghouta via a humanitarian corridor have been detained by the militants, local sources reported.

According to the reports, dozens of civilians have been captured and transported to the area of Al-Hal market in Douma district. The fate of the detained remains unclear.

It appears that the civilians have been detained by Jaysh al-Islam group, which is in control of Douma and the adjacent area. The group has not commented on the issue yet.

Jaysh al-Islam is one of the three most powerful armed factions in Eastern Ghouta, the other two being Faylaq al-Sham and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). While Jaysh al-Islam and Faylaq al-Rahman claimed their intent to observe the de-escalation zones agreement, HTS is excluded from the deal as a terror organisation.

Previously, the Syrian government and the opposition agreed to observe a humanitarian pause lasting from 9:00 til 14:00 every day. During this period, the civilians will be able to safely exit the area via Al-Wafdin humanitarian corridor and get medical assistance at the centres established by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society.

Previously, the SAA began to evacuate civilians from Hazrama and Nashabiya neighbourhoods of Eastern Ghouta after they had been liberated from the militants. Several thousands people were able to leave the area via humanitarian corridors.