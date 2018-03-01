HTS MILITANTS DETAIN VOLUNTEERS IN IDLIB

Two local volunteers were detained by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants in the city of Idlib without announcing the reason for the detainment.

According to head of Molham charity Atef Nanoua, two members of the organisation have been arrested by the HTS members in front of Molham office in the city. The militants have also seized the car belonging to one of the volunteers.

Local sources defined the arrested as Muhamman Nour Tahan and Suleiman Taleb

HTS has not commented on the issue yet.

In recent weeks, Idlib province has suffered from rapid deterioration of the security situation as clashes erupted between HTS and a newly formed Jabhat Tahrir Souria (JTS), the alliance of Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki and Ahrar al-Sham.

As a result of the clashes, HTS militants have abandoned several areas in Idlib province and withdrew from the town of Morek, which serves as a crossing point between the areas controlled by the government forces and the opposition.