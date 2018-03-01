FORMER MEMBER SAYS HTS IS NO DIFFERENT FROM ISIS

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group is an instrument of the Western powers and does not differ from ISIS, claimed a former HTS commander and Sharia judge Ali Al-Arjani.

“Jolani [supporters] are no different from ISIS, they are a tool of the West used to destroy the Syrian revolution and return it back to the regime,” Al-Arjani wrote in reference to the HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Jolani.

He also accused the group of playing around with the Sharia law to make it justify their needs.

In recent weeks HTS has faced mounting pressure from other armed opposition group in Idlib and Hama provinces. HTS militants have abandoned several areas in Idlib province and withdrew from the town of Morek, which serves as a crossing point between the areas controlled by the government forces and the opposition.