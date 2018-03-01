FOREIGN MILITANTS KILLED IN JIHADI INFIGHTING IN IDLIB

The recently formed Jabhat Tahrir Souria (JTS) has accused Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) of killing Abu Tarab Al-Masri, a foreign fighter who previously joined the group.

JTS is an alliance of Ahrar al-Sham and Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki, two of the most powerful groups in Northern Syria. Immediately after the two groups announced their merger in late February, clashes erupted between the new alliance and HTS.

According to JTS, Al-Masri has been killed on one of the HTS checkpoints in the city of Idlib despite the fact that he did not participate in clashes between the rival group. Following the incident, JTS threatened to “revenge” HTS for the murder.

In turn, HTS has also accused Ahrar al-Sham of killing a foreign fighter named Abu Bilal al-Maghribi, who was reportedly kiled in the town of Binnish in Idilb.

In recent weeks, Idlib province has suffered from rapid deterioration of the security situation as clashes erupted between HTS and a newly formed Jabhat Tahrir Souria . As a result of the clashes, HTS militants have abandoned several areas in Idlib province and withdrew from the town of Morek, which serves as a crossing point between the areas controlled by the government forces and the opposition.