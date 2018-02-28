SAA LIBERATES HOSH ZAWAHIRI IN EASTERN GHOUTA

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units managed to push militants out of Hosh Zawahiri area in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

According to military sources, the Syrian troops have ovverun Jaysh al-Islam fighters who were forced to retreat. The outskirts of the area are still witnessing heavy clashes between the government troops and the militants.

The government troops are attempting to liberate the civilians trapped under the rule of jihadi factions, including Jaysh al-Islam, Faylaq al-Rahman and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Previously the Syrian army has established a humanitarian corridor to grant the possibility of secure exit to civilians. The inhabitants of Eastern Ghouta are able to exit the area via Al-Wafdin camp.

Yesterday, the government and the opposition agreed to observe a humanitarian pause lasting from 9:00 til 14:00 every day. During this period, the civilians will be able to safely exit the area via Al-Wafdin humanitarian corridor and get medical assistance at the centres established by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society.