MEDICAL SOURCE: 36 CIVILIANS KILLED, 200 WOUNDED IN DAMASCUS

36 people were killed and another 200 injured in sporadic shelling of Damascus living quarters in the past few days, medical sources reported.

According to Zaher Hajo, head of the Syrian Forensic Medicine Association, there are several critical conditions among the wounded.

He added that three women and three children died perished in the attacks, with the majority of the casualties being men.

The escalation of the attacks on Damascus is likely caused by the situation in Eastern Ghouta, where the government troops are attempting to liberate the civilians trapped under the rule of jihadi factions, including Jaysh al-Islam, Faylaq al-Rahman and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Yesterday, the government and the opposition agreed to observe a humanitarian pause lasting from 9:00 til 14:00 every day. During this period, the civilians will be able to safely exit the area via Al-Wafdin humanitarian corridor and get medical assistance at the centres established by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society.

Previously, the SAA began to evacuate civilians from Hazrama and Nashabiya neighbourhoods of Eastern Ghouta after they had been liberated from the militants. Several thousands people were able to leave the area via humanitarian corridors.