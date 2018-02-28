HTS ABANDONS STRATEGIS TOWN IN HAMA PROVINCE

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants have withdrawn from the town of Morek which serves as a crossing point between the areas controlled by the government forces and the opposition.

Local sources reported that the HTS left the town without a fight before the militants from Jabhat Tahrir Souria (JTS) and Jaysh al-Izza have entered Morek.

According to Hamza Homaydan, head of the so-called Revolutionary Council of Morek, the two groups are supposed to cede control over the town to the local administration.

Morek has been serving as the crossing point since last October, when HTS managed to take over the Abu Dhali village, which used to be the main hub between the opposition and the government areas.

Previously the HTS militants were forced to retreat from several areas in Idlib province after clashes with JTS.