FRESH MASSACRE IN DEIR EZZOR: 24 CIVILIANS KILLED IN US-LED AIRSTRIKES

The US-led international coalition airstrikes in Deir Ezzor province have led to numerous losses among the civilian population again.

The coalition warplanes carried out a series of air raids on a gathering for displaced families in Dhahret al-Allouni area near al-Shaafah town in Deir Ezzor province.

According to the source, at least 24 civilians including children and women were killed in airstrikes, many others were seriously injured. The reports claim a number of wounded people is in critical condition. The airstrikes also caused material damage to the citizens’ houses and properties.