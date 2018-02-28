AL-QAEDA REMNANTS UNITE IN A NEW GROUP IN IDLIB

/ 25 mins ago February 28, 2018

00.jpg

Seven jihadi factions loyal to Al-Qaeda have formed an alliance under the name of Huras al-Din (Guardians of Religion) in Idlib province amid clashes between the militants.

The new group incudes Jaysh al-Malahim, Jaysh al-Sahel, Jaysh al-Badia, Saraya al-Sahel, Saraya Cabel, Jund al-Sharia and the remnants of Jund al-Aqsa, former element of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

It was announced that former Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) commander Abu Hammam al-Shami has been appointed as the leader of the group. In addition to that, several prominent HTS commanders joined the group as members of its consultative council, including Abu Julaybib Tubas, Abu Hadija al-Urduni, Sami al-Aridi, Abu al-Qassam, Abu Abdelrahman al-Mekki and other HTS commanders who had refused to break their ties to Al-Qaeda.

It is supposed that the group seeks to re-establish Al-Qaeda in Syria after the previous affiliate of the terror group on the Syrian soil, Jabhat al-Nusra has declared independence and later transformed into HTS.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s