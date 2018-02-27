USSOCOM INTENSIFIES ITS OPERATIONS TO EVACUATE ISIS TERRORISTS

The US continue to carry out heliborne operations in Hasakah province.

The US helicopters transported a new group of ISIS leaders from al-Shadadi area to one of training centers in Hasakah province on Sunday.

According to the source, two US choppers landed in Tuwaymin area to the Southeast of al-Shadadi city, transporting a number of ISIS terrorists to Sabah al-Khair center located in 20 km to the South of Hasakah city, which the US forces currently use as center for training the militant groups.

This wasn’t the first time something like that had happened. SMM Syria has already reported similar patterns:

