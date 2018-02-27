US-LED COALITION LAUNCHES ANOTHER ATTACK ON THE SAA

The US-led coalition jets have targeted the Syrian army positions near Al-Salihiya village in north Deir Ezzor.

According to local sources, several coalition aircrafts were spotted in the area immediately before sounds of “loud” explosions were heard. The sources added that the coalition jets have been also spotted near Konako oil fields.

It was also reported that the Syrian anti-aircraft defence units have opened fire on the coalition aircrafts.

It remains unknown whether the airstrikes have resulted in any casualties. The coalition has not commented on the issue yet.

This is not the first time the US-led coalition targets Syrian troop in Deir Ezzor province. In the beginning of December, several dozens of Syrian soldiers were killed, when the coalition jets struck their positions in the region.