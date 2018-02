RuAF carried out a large number of airstrikes over militants positions the northern countryside of the Hama province.

Russian Aerospace Forces primarily conducted airstrikes over the towns of Kafr Zita, Al-Lataminah and Al-Saiyad.

According to source, these airstrikes were conducted in retaliation for the jihadists’ shelling of the government-held towns of Salhab and Al-Suqaylabiyah in the Northwestern countryside of Hama.