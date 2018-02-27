LOCALS PROTEST OVER CHILD ABDUCTION IN DARAA

A kidnapping incident in the part of Daraa province under opposition control caused an uproar among the local citizens, who demanded the militants to deal with the chaotic security situation in the area.

According to local sources, a nine-years-old child has been kidnapped by unknown attackers over a month ago in Al-Sahwa village east of Daraa. No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction or contacted the family of the boy yet.

It is believed that the abductors are seeking to put pressure on the child’s relatives abroad, so that they pay a ransom in exchange for his liberation.

The areas of Daraa province controlled by the opposition suffer from increasingly difficult security situation.

In the recent weeks, several people have been abducted throughout Daraa, including Tel Shahab, Al-Yadoudiya, Kharab Al-Shahm, Al-Ajami and other areas. In some cases the abductors have demanded ransom, while in others the victims were killed and their bodies thrown away by roadside.

In addition to that, the area has witnessed a series of attacks on militants of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS), the last target being an HTS Sharia judge Yahya al-Qaysi.

Al-Qaysi, also known as Abu Ubayda, was shot by unknown attackers in Al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya village. The HTS militants were put on high alert and encircled the place of the incident, but failed to catch the perpetrators.

The locals blame the armed opposition groups active in the area for the situation, accusing them of assassinating their opponents.