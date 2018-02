Rival groups continue internecine wars between each other in Idlib province.

Thus Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorists had to take control over Khirbet Bantanta Military Camp of Ahrar al-Sham militant group after a series of clashes.

According to the reports, HTS terrorist also captured 20 tanks, 4 technical vehicles and towed artillery field guns.

In this vein, there is a need to point out recently published footage of Nour al-Din al-Zenki militants threaten HTS terrorists.