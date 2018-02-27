FIVE ISIS TERRORISTS KILLED IN AN AMBUSH NEAR GOLAN HEIGHTS

Five terrorists of the ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin al-Walid group have been killed in an ambush set up by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in west Quneitra province.

According to the statement published by the FSA faction Firqa al-Haq, the militants managed to kill and injure a number of ISIS terrorists, in addition to capturing all of their weapons and destroying a 14.5mm anti-aircraft gun.

The statement added that the attack was carried out in revenge for the killing of Sami al-Safouri.

The FSA militants have recently exploited similar tactic against Jaysh Khaled bin al-Walid, successfully setting up several ambushes against the terrorists.