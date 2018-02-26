WOMAN, THREE CHILDREN KILLED IN CROSSFIRE BETWEEN MILITANTS IN ALEPPO

Clashes between Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the recently formed Jabhat Tahrir Souria (JTS) resulted in death of a woman and her three children in Aleppo province.

According to local sources, while the two groups were fighting for control over the villages of Kafr Naha and Khan al-Assal, a mortar round hit a house in the latter village, starting a fire. Although several people were able to escape the house with minor injuries and burns, a woman and three children remain trapped in the house and perished in the fire.

Another seven civilians were injured in the clashes, that erupted between HTS and JTS in Banto village west of Aleppo.

Jabhat Tahrir Souriya is an alliance between Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki and Ahrar al-Sham, two of the most powerful groups in northern Syria. The two groups merged after a prolonged series of conflicts with HTS militants in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

Immediately after the merger, JTS militants have attacked HTS, forcing the group to retreat from several areas in Idlib province.