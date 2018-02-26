SOURCE: TERROR ATTACK THWARTED IN DAMASCUS

A terror attack has been thwarted by the Syrian Army on Sunday, February 25th, in Qaboun, north-eastern neighbourhood of Damascus.

According to a military source, a terrorist driving a bombed car approached a checkpoint on the main road in the area, was spotted by the checkpoint’s personnel, who opened fire, eliminating the attacker and blowing up the car before it has reached the checkpoint.

Previously it was reported that another terror attack was thwarted on Saturday in Bab Touma, a Christian neighbourhood of Damascus. The attack was allegedly organised by Jaysh al-Islam fighters.

The escalation in attacks is linked to the situation in Eastern Ghouta. The Syrian troops have launched an operation aiming to liberate civilians trapped under the rule of jihadist factions, including Jaysh al-Islam, Faylaq al-Rahman and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.