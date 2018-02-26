SAA BEGINS EVACUATION OF CIVILIANS FROM HAZRAMA

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun to evacuate civilians from Hazrama and Nashabiya neighbourhoods of Eastern Ghouta after they were successfully liberated from the militants.

Several humanitarian corridors have been organized to ensure the safe exit of civilians towards the areas controlled by the Syrian government. The number of civilians is estimated at several thousands.

Hazrama and Nashabiya have been liberated after heavy clashes between the SAA and the militants, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters. HTS used to brand itself as the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda and is excluded from the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta.

After liberating Hazrama and Nashabiya, the SAA stands several hundred meters from Utaya, the stronghold of Jaysh al-Islam in the area.

