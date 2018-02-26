OPPOSITION COUNCIL IN DARAA REJECTS RED CROSS HUMANITARIAN HELP

The opposition Daraa Council has announced that it will refrain from contact with the Red Crescent and the Red Cross humanitarian organisations, blaming them for co-operating with the Syrian authorities.

“We are categorically against the entrance of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent via the areas under the Syrian regime’s control,” says the statement, published by the Council.

Although the statement admits that the Syrian authorities have allowed humanitarian access to the opposition-controlled areas, it accuses Damascus of attempting to deceive international public opinion by showcasing its humanitarian efforts.

At the same time, the opposition agreed to receive humanitarian help via the border with Jordan.