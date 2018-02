The US-led international collation carried out several raids on two settlements in the province of Deir Ezzor.

The coalition warplanes hit residential neighborhoods of al-Shaafah town and Dharat Allouni refugee camp that located between al-Shaafah and al-Susah towns.

According to the source, at least 29 civilians including children and women were killed. The reports also say a number of people was seriously wounded in the airstrikes.