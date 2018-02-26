MILITANTS IN EASTERN GHOUTA PLAN TO CARRY OUT PROVOCATION IN SCRIPT OF KHAN SHEIKHOUN CHEMICAL ATTACK

February 26, 2018

DWrG8faXUAASPe2

Militants in Eastern Ghouta are preparing to launch a chemical attack which they plan to blame on the Syrian government.

According to the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, the leaders of militant units are preparing a provocation that will involve the utilization of chemical weapons in order to accuse the government forces of deploying chemical weapons against peaceful civilians.

It should be noted that militants prevent any attempts by Syrian government to help civilians in Eastern Ghouta.

DWrFM77W4AEtzQV

