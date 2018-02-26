ISIS COMMANDER JOINS HTS IN IDLIB

ISIS military commander Rashed Tuku has travelled from Raqqa to Idlib province and joined Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), opposition sources reported.

According to the reports, Rashed Tuku has participated in the clashes for Tel Maar, leading the HTS offensive against the recently formed Jabhat Tahrir Souria (JTS).

Before joining ISIS, Tuku was a leader of Jaysh al-Sham, a group that was formed in 2014 and fought the government forces in Idlib and Hama provinces.

The sources added that in the past few days Tuku has attended several meetings with HTS units in Saraqib, supposedly to discuss the upcoming offensive against JTS.