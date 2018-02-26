EGYPTIAN BUSINESS DELEGATION TO VISIT SYRIA

/ 4 hours ago February 26, 2018

00

Egyptian Businessmen’s Association has announced that a delegation of its members will come to Damascus as soon as the security situation permits it.

According to Head of the Association, Fethullah Fawzi, the visit that was planned for the end of February has been postponed due to the recent escalation in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta and the sporadic shelling of the Syrian capital.

He added that the delegation will include 20 Egyptian companies ready for the participation in the reconstruction of Syria. It is also expected that Egypt’s Minister of Economy will join the delegation.

Previously it was reported that Egyptian military delegation arrived to Damascus to mediate the negotiations between the Syrian authorities and the opposition groups in Eastern Ghouta.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s