MILITANTS BREAK DE-ESCALATION ZONES AGREEMENT, JUSTIFY THEIR ACTIONS BY EASTERN GHOUTA CRISIS

/ 5 hours ago February 24, 2018

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions shelled the positions of the government troops throughout the country, claiming their actions support the militants encircled in Eastern Ghouta.

Among the targeted positions are the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) defensive lined in Daraa province, Izra town in particular. According to local sources, the shelling is still ongoing in the area.

Before the militants’ attack, Daraa has witnessed a period of relative calm due to the de-escalation zones agreement reached at the Astana negotiations.

In turn, several prominent opposition groups in Northern Syria, including Ahrar al-Sham, Faylaq al-Sham, Jaysh al-Ahrar and others, have attacked the SAA units in Aleppo, Hama and Idlib provinces.

 

