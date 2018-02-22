HTS RETREATS IN IDLIB PROVINCE

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants have abandoned several areas in Idlib province after clashes with the recently formed Jabhat Tahrir Souriya (Syria’s Liberation Front).

The militants were forces to retreat from Ariha, Maarrat al-Numan, Kafr Rumah, Tarmala and Wadi Al-Daif, surrendering their positions to Jabhat Tahrir Souriya.

According to local sources, the clashes between the two groups still continue in southern Idlib.

Jabhat Tahrir Souriya is an alliance between Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki and Ahrar al-Sham, two of the most powerful groups in northern Syria. The two groups merged after a prolonged series of conflicts with HTS militants in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

The merger provoked a new escalation between the militants, as HTS pledged to fight Nour al-Din al-Zanki, accusing the group of “aggression”.