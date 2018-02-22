FSA COMMANDER KILLED IN AFRIN

Commander of the 2nd Corps in the co-called Syrian National Army Hassan Al-Ahmad was killed in a mine explosion in Deir Sawan village in the Kurdish-dominated Afrin region in northern Aleppo.

According to the group’s representative Muhammad Hamadin, the explosion happend after the militants entered the village, captured from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Previously Al-Ahmad was heading the training courses in Sultan Murad Division, one of the Free Syrian Army groups active in Northern Syria who have joined Olive Branch operation, carried out by the Turkish troops.

Afrin has become the latest flashpoint in the Syrian conflict after the Olive Branch operation kicked off in late January. The Turkish troops supported by FSA faction began the offensive on the Kurdish positions, but failed to achieve substantial progress as they faced stubborn resistance of the YPG fighters.