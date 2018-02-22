EGYPTIAN MILITARY DELEGATION TO PARTICIPATE IN EAST GHOUTA TALKS

A number of Egyptian military officers have arrived to Damascus to mediate the negotiations between the Syrian authorities and the opposition over the situation in East Ghouta.

According to Lebanese media, an plane with the Egyptian delegation landed in the Damascus international airport on Wednesday, February, 21st.

The reports claim that the Egyptian military have established contact with Jaysh al-Islam, one of the most powerful groups present in East Ghouta. In turn, Russia co-operates with the Syrian government to apply pressure on Jaysh al-Islam, attempting to convince the militants to act against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, another prominent group active in the area.

Previously it was reported that the negotiations were mediated by Tayar al-Ghad al-Souri (Syria’s Tomorrow) movement, a group of Syrian opposition activists based in Egypt under the leadership of Ahmad al-Jarba.

The Syrian authorities have recently began to amass troops in Damascus province, allegedly to launch an offensive against the opposition groups in Eastern Ghouta. In turn, the opposition accused the government forces of escalating the attacks on the area.