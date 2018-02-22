A SERIES OF ASSASSINATIONS HITS MILITANTS IN DARAA PROVINCE

In recent days east Daraa province has witnessed a series of attacks on militants of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS), the last target being an HTS Sharia judge Yahya al-Qaysi.

Al-Qaysi, also known as Abu Ubayda, was shot by unknown attackers in Al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya village. The HTS militants were put on high alert and encircled the place of the incident, but failed to catch the perpetrators.

No one has claimed responsibility for the assassination yet.

Previously, three fighters of the FSA died in a roadside bomb explosion in the area. Another bomb targeted commander of Firqa al-Qadisiyah Mousa al-Zoubi, who survived the explosion.

The situation in the province has been further aggravated by a series of abductions, with dozens of civilians kidnapped for ransom.

The locals blame the armed opposition groups active in the area for the situation, accusing them of assassinating their opponents.