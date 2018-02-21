TURKISH PRESIDENCY: CO-OPERATION WITH THE SYRIAN GOVERNMENT IS ACCEPTABLE IN EXTRAORDINARY CONDITIONS

The Turkish intelligence is ready to co-operate with the Syrian authorities over security issues “in extraordinary conditions”, Turkish Presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters on Wednesday, February 21st.

“Although we do not have direct official channels of communication with the Syrian regime, the designated insitutions, namely the intelligence survices, have the option of direct or indirect contact in extraordinary conditions to resolve arising problems,” Kalin said.

This statement comes after Russia has urged Ankara and Damascus to hold negotiations over the situation in the Kurdish-dominated Afrin area in Aleppo province.

Late January, Turkey has launched the Olive Branch operation, aimed at pushing the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) from the area. The Turkish troops, supported by several factions of the Free Syrian Army, have faced stubborn resistance of the YPG units and failed to achive substantial progress.

At the same time, the Syrian media have announced that the government-linked militias from National Defense Forces are preparing to enter Afrin after a deal between Damascus and YPG.