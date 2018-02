More than 160 civilians in the towns of Al Fouaa and Kafraya will be transported to a government-held area.

According to the military source, a deal was made between the Syrian government and Hayat Tahrir Al Sham that would allow the latter to transport their fighters and families from the Yarmouk Camp to the Idlib province.

In exchange for safe passage, HTS will allow 160 civilians from Kafraya and Al Fouaa to leave this besieged enclave in Idlib.