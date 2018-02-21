ISIS GIVES LAST ‘CHANCE’ TO HTS IN DAMASCUS

ISIS terrorists gave a last ultimatum to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group to lay down arms and surrender amid intensified infighting at Yarmouk Refugee Camp.

ISIS has reportedly given three days to rival terrorists to surrender after in Yarmouk Palestinian Refugee Camp in the Southern countryside of Damascus city.

According to the source dozens of HTS militants including several commanders were killed in clashes with ISIS. The reports claim Abu Talib Yadawi, Emir of Region 15th Abu Fariq and notorious sniper Abu Zobayr are among the killed commanders.