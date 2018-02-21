HTS CONFIRMS IT WILL FIGHT NOUR AL-DIN AL-ZANKI

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group’s leadership has confirmed that it will continue to oppose Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki, a rival group which has recently merged with Ahrar al-Sham.

The statement, published by HTS Sharia judge Abdelrahim Atwan, accused Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki of being “an aggressor”, justifying the HTS actions against the group.

In the recent weeks, the Idlib and Aleppo provinces have witnessed an escalation of hostilities between the two groups. The situation has been further aggravated when Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki announced its merger with Ahrar al-Sham, one of the most powerful opposition factions in all Syria.

Yesterday, February 20th, the HTS militants have been put on high alert after Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki began preparations on the checkpoints and command centres, causing fear among the local citizens.